Indigenous culture and art celebrated at Museum of Northern Arizona's Heritage Festival

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Artists from Native Nations across the Colorado Plateau were in Flagstaff June 24-25 for the Museum of Arizona’s Heritage Festival, offering an unparalleled opportunity to learn about the diverse Indigenous cultures in the region.

The festival first began in 1930 with a focus on the Hopi people, but this year will also include the Acoma, Apache, Diné, Havasupai, Hualapai, Pai, Ute, Yavapai and Zuni. Darvin Descheny, public programs manager for MNA, said the inclusion of all the tribes of the Colorado Plateau give the public a chance to learn about more tribes from the region.

The 2023 market will be located on the beautiful, forested grounds surrounding the museum, with the sacred San Francisco Peaks as a backdrop. With an expanded artist market and mainstage performances under tents outdoors, there will be plenty of space and fresh air.

Based on responses from past festival attendees, this year’s market was outdoors, allowing more space to view art and talk with artists. Holding the market outdoors is also safer and allows the museum exhibits to be enjoyed without them being blocked by artists’ booths, the museum said.

More than an art market, the festival is a celebration put on by the museum offering a glimpse into all that it does to uplift and inform the public about the Native Nations in the region through art, music, lectures, demonstrations and performances.

A juried competition gave out awards in 24 categories. While most of the categories were open to all Heritage Festival artists, some are set aside specifically to recognize excellence in arts specific to the Hopi, Diné, Zuni and Pai.