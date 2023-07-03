Nygren hears from chapter officials on infrastructure, leases

WINDOW ROCK – Since taking office in January, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has been meeting chapters at his office or in their districts to hear their concerns so that he could better delegate his staff to help them.

On June 26 he made the time to hear from the chapters Navajo Nation Council Delegate Carl Slater represents. Chapter officials from Round Rock, Rock Point, Rough Rock, Lukachukai, and Tsaile met with Nygren.

Nygren told the officials he wanted to hear their concerns.

“I will do what I can to help push your initiatives forward,” he said.

The chapters told the president they had infrastructure concerns related to roadways, waterlines, electricity and broadband connectivity.

Last year’s monsoons brought much-needed moisture to the Nation. It also made dirt roads impassable, making it more challenging to reach families and the elderly who became trapped in their homes. During the winter, heavy snowfalls also created dangerous conditions for community members.

Homelessness due to the slow process of obtaining a homesite lease also was an issue for one chapter official who revealed he didn’t have a home.

Rock Point Chapter President Patterson Yazzie expressed he didn’t own a home because was intimidated by the long homesite lease process.

While no Navajo citizen with a valid certificate of Indian blood will be denied an opportunity to apply for an acre of land, the application process is a daunting one that must first be approved by every resident holding a grazing permit who lives within the requested site. If the grazing permit holders give the nod to the applicant’s request, the process seems to become even more complicated as it goes through several technical approvals, such as the biological review, the archaeological clearance and environmental compliance determination, to name just a few.

In addition, depending on the location of the requested site, it could cost an applicant tens of thousands of dollars to build the home of their dreams on the acre of land they lease for 75 years.

Nygren has tasked his administration to tackle the monstrous red tape conundrum since taking office.

While his administration continues to work on it, they have been holding strategic planning meetings to coordinate a new initiative to build 1,000 new homes across the Navajo Nation. The initiative will involve partnerships between the tribal government and private entities as well as support solutions for increased home ownership, rental units, home improvement programs and overall housing education.

Nygren told Yazzie the initiative may be the solution to his problem of not owning a home.

“I believe we can build a thousand homes,” Nygren said.

Lukachukai Chapter President Paula Begay told the president her elderly constituents have been a large concern for her chapter because senior centers often run on small budgets and have limited personnel to staff them.

“The hiring process takes six months to a year,” Begay said, adding that every day another person in her chapter turns sixty. “The funding is not increasing accordingly.”

In Lukachukai, Begay added, the Speedway convenience store which services the community and tourists, was destroyed in a fire. Local families now have to travel long distances for their necessities and utilize more gas to get to and from home.

Jay R. Nez, the vice president of Tse’Chi’Zhi Chapter said his chapter had low water pressure – 70 homes need water access, according to an assessment from the Office of Environmental Protection and Health Program. Nez indicated he wanted to see the project finished through the Shihasin water project allocation, which they have been waiting for since 2019. The project has been pushed to December of 2023, said Nez.

In Round Rock, Ramona Rogers, the chapter president, said they have plans to better capture the annual water runoff from the Chuska Mountains and rehabilitate farmland to grow traditional foods.

Devon Begay the Tsaile/Wheatfields Chapter President reiterated the need to take care of the elderly, despite having one employee at the chapter who oversees all of the chapter’s operations. And with weather conditions often making the roads impassible, the elderly are hard to reach, the chapter added.

Begay said her older constituents often do not want to move and would rather stay in the homes they grew up in.

Before concluding the meeting, Nygren reiterated that as the Navajo Nation faces personnel shortages, collaboration between chapters is key to its success.

