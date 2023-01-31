Shimá Storytelling Program visits Kayenta Cultural Center

KAYENTA, Ariz. — Students at the Kayenta Unified School District Cultural Center were treated to a special visit Jan. 19, as the Shimá Storytelling Program visited to teach students about the Navajo language and culture.

The program aims to keep the beautiful language and culture alive and thriving.

Shimá Storytelling is an active and engaging program for children of all ages featuring storytelling, singing and activities in Diné Bizaad (Navajo language).

They are a team of mothers who are actively involved in strengthening k’é through the revitalization of the Diné language beginning first at home with our little ones.

The students were thrilled to learn from the women, Kayenta Unified School District said in a statement.

“They particularly enjoyed learning string games and about Diné Bizaad and lifeways,” they said.

KUSD expressed their gratitude for the teachings and thanked the ladies for honoring the students with their teachings.