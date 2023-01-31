Rock Point finishes regular season ranked No. 1
ROCK POINT, Ariz. — The Lady Cougars high school basketball team sealed their first-place finish in the 1A North Region with a pair of wins last week. Their 5-0 regional record, and 15-0 overall record make them a powerhouse in the upcoming Super Regional and state tournaments.
They traveled to Monument Valley Jan. 25 and handed the home team a 64-53 loss. On Jan. 28, they played a road game with Basis Flagstaff, coasting to a 72-15 win.
They have one regular season left, which will have been played Jan. 30 at St. Michael. They have a bye in the first round of the Super Regional tournament next week. On Feb. 1, they'll host Ash Fork in a 6 p.m. single elimination game.
If they win, they'll play at St. Michael at noon on Feb. 4. If they win that game, they will play again at 6 p.m. the same day for the Super Regional championship. The winner will advance to the state tournament in Prescott the following week.
