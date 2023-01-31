OFFERS
Paramedic to flight nurse: Jeffrey Begay makes history at Classic Air Medical

Jeff Begay (Photo/Classic Air Medical)

Originally Published: January 31, 2023 4:10 p.m.

Classic Air Medical is proud to announce that Jeffrey Begay has successfully transitioned his title from flight paramedic to flight nurse. This achievement is a rare accomplishment, as only a select few paramedics in Classic’s history have completed this challenging step.

After completing his paramedic to RN program, Jeffrey worked in the pediatric ER at Denver Health for a year, gaining valuable experience in the field. He is now back at Classic, working as a full-time RN and serving at the company’s Glenwood Springs base.

With his CFRN (Certified Flight Registered Nurse) certification complete, he is now able to provide the highest level of care to patients in emergency medical transport.

“We are thrilled to have Jeffrey on our team as a Flight Nurse,” said the company on Facebook. “His hard work and dedication to his education and training is an inspiration to us all, and we are confident that he will continue to provide exceptional care to our patients.” (Photo/Classic Air Medical)

