Nominations for Native American 40 Under 40 Awards now open

MESA, Ariz. — Nominations are now open for the 2023 Native American 40 Under 40 awards. Nominated by members of their communities, this prestigious award is bestowed upon Native Americans under the age of 40 who have demonstrated leadership, initiative and dedication while making significant contributions in their professions and communities. Past award winners span diverse fields from government to entertainment. Awardees are selected by the Board of The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Feb. 10, 2023. Nominations can be submitted at www.ncaied.org.

“Whether in tribal leadership, business, medicine, the law, arts and entertainment, or academia, Native American 40 Under 40 awardees represent the best of Indian Country – and its future,” said Chris James, President and CEO of The National Center. “Recognizing deserving young leaders is just one way The National Center empowers for generations. I look forward to welcoming the 2023 Class of 40 Under 40 awardees at the upcoming Reservation Economic Summit.”

The 2023 Native American 40 Under 40 winners will be honored on April 5 during RES 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Registration is now open.

About the National Center: The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (NCAIED) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. With over 50 years of assisting American Indian Tribes and their enterprises with business and economic development – The National Center has evolved into the largest national Indian specific business organization in the nation serving over 500 clients and providing over $4 billion in contracts to its clients. The National Center has nine offices throughout the nation with its home office located in Mesa, Arizona. The National Center is actively engaged in helping Tribal Nations and Native business people realize their business goals and are dedicated to putting the whole of Indian Country to work to better the lives of American Indian people — both now... and for generations to come.