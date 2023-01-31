Lady Bulldogs defeat Roadrunners, 51-35

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs secured a victory against the Holbrook Roadrunners with a final score of 51-35 Jan. 19 at home.

Freshman Taylin Puhuhefvaya lead the team with 17 points and 7 rebounds, while senior Anya Tso contributed 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Junior Jauslyn Nells had nine rebounds and one steal. Senior Shaelene Singer shined with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Recent wins against Pusch Ridge, Payson and Show Low leave the Bulldogs with an impressive 9-5, 5-1 record for the season. They are first in 3A East region and 15th in the 3A Conference. The Ladies take on the Roadrunners again this Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. in Holbrook.