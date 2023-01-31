OFFERS
Dinétah Drama Festival first annual Short Works Competition

The deadline to submit your short play to the Dinétah Drama Festival's Short Works Competition is Feb. 28. (Photo/Dinétah Drama Festival)

Originally Published: January 31, 2023 4 p.m.

The Dinétah Drama Festival is pleased to announce its first annual Short Works Competition. The top plays in each category will receive a staged reading and be considered for production during the annual Dinétah Drama Festival. Playwrights must be Diné.

Plays will be accepted in four categories:

  • Diné language (Adult: 18 + years of age)
  • Diné language (Youth: < 18 years of age)
  • English language (Adult: 18 + years of age)
  • English language (Youth: < 18 years of age)

Postmarked deadline for submission is Feb. 28.

Click HERE for the information sheet.

Visit www.dinetahdramafest.org or email at dinetahdramafest@gmail.com for more information.

