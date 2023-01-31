Casting call announced for "Rez Ball"

Midthunder Casting has announced a casting call for Native American male and female basketball players.

The organization is looking for people to participate in the upcoming Netflix feature, “Rez Ball," produced by Lebron James.

“Rez Ball” is based on Michael Powell’s book, “Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation,” which was released in 2019.

Participants need to be between the ages of 18 to the early 20s and available from March to June.

Filming will take place on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

"Rez Ball" chronicled the 2016-17 Chinle High School boys basketball team and its pursuit of a state title.

The film starts the Chuska Warriors, a fictional Native American high school basketball team from Chuska, New Mexico,. The team must band together after losing their star player, if they want to keep their quest for a state championship alive.

It’s an all-American underdog story about Navajo kids and coaches, told from the inside-out.

Sydney Freeland is the writer and director, with Sterlin Harjo co-writing

Harjo, who is Seminole and Muscogee, is the the mastermind behind the hit series “Reservation Dogs.” Freeland, who is Dine, has also has written and directed for the series.

Applicants must be 18-years-old or older to apply. Actors will be paid.

To apply, email the following information to rezballcasting@gmail.com:

Name

Height

Phone number

Email address

Location (City and state; reservation or community)

Tribal enrollment or affiliation (optional)

Basketball experience

Recent photos

In the subject line, applicants are asked to write: “First & Last Name – Rez Ball Player.”

Information provided by Midthunder Casting.