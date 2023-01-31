OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Thu, Feb. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Casting call announced for "Rez Ball"

Rez Ball (Photo/Adobe Stock)

Rez Ball (Photo/Adobe Stock)

Originally Published: January 31, 2023 5:56 p.m.

Midthunder Casting has announced a casting call for Native American male and female basketball players.

The organization is looking for people to participate in the upcoming Netflix feature, “Rez Ball," produced by Lebron James.

“Rez Ball” is based on Michael Powell’s book, “Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation,” which was released in 2019.

Participants need to be between the ages of 18 to the early 20s and available from March to June.

Filming will take place on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

"Rez Ball" chronicled the 2016-17 Chinle High School boys basketball team and its pursuit of a state title.

The film starts the Chuska Warriors, a fictional Native American high school basketball team from Chuska, New Mexico,. The team must band together after losing their star player, if they want to keep their quest for a state championship alive.

It’s an all-American underdog story about Navajo kids and coaches, told from the inside-out.

Sydney Freeland is the writer and director, with Sterlin Harjo co-writing

Harjo, who is Seminole and Muscogee, is the the mastermind behind the hit series “Reservation Dogs.” Freeland, who is Dine, has also has written and directed for the series.

Applicants must be 18-years-old or older to apply. Actors will be paid.

To apply, email the following information to rezballcasting@gmail.com:

  • Name
  • Height
  • Phone number
  • Email address
  • Location (City and state; reservation or community)
  • Tribal enrollment or affiliation (optional)
  • Basketball experience
  • Recent photos

In the subject line, applicants are asked to write: “First & Last Name – Rez Ball Player.”

photo

"REZ BALL" casting call flyer (Photo/Midthunder Casting)

Information provided by Midthunder Casting.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas