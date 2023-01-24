OFFERS
Red Mesa faces St. Michael, Rock Point

Delmarina Johnson makes up a layup during the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Tournament in Camp Verde last month. The teams finish out the season this week with Basis Jan. 23, and then face Williams on the road Jan. 27. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo- Hopi Observer
Originally Published: January 24, 2023 3:51 p.m.

Red Mesa's Jonah Herbert goes up to block a shot, and Delmarina Johnson makes up a layup during the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Tournament in Camp Verde last month. The teams finish out the season this week with Basis Jan. 23, and then face Williams on the road Jan. 27.

Red Mesa's Jonah Herbert goes up to block a shot during the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Tournament in Camp Verde last month. The teams finish out the season this week with Basis Jan. 23, and then face Williams on the road Jan. 27. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

