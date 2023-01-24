Navajo Parks Race Series kicks off Feb. 11 at Little Colorado River Gorge Half Marathon
The Navajo Parks Race Series is kicking off its 2023 season with two upcoming races.
The LCR is a mid-winter classic in one of the most dramatic spots on the Navajo Nation — Little Colorado River Gorge. The tribal park here hosts the LCR trail half, 10K and community run Feb. 11. The races take place along the rim of the canyon, with some of the most precipitous views in all of canyon country on the upper section of the half marathon. The routes are rocky and challenging, with some rugged terrain, particularly on the half marathon course. Live music, good food and cool swag add to an awesome race. Visit Navajoyes.org and click the link to register.
The Monument Valley Ultra is happening March 4. The epic trail races through surreal landscapes making Monument Valley Ultra one of the most stunning race experiences in the Southwest. There is a 50-miler, 50K and a challenging trail half marathon. The on-course support, bountiful food and live local music on the trails make this a unique event among the iconic landscapes of the Valley.
Visit Navajoyes.org to register.
- Historic gathering of Navajo leaders at inauguration
- Navajo Nation declares severe winter snow storms state of emergency at request of President Nygren, executive branch employees issued delayed start
- CEO Lynette Bonar retires from Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation
- Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Community: Interior Secretary Haaland to visit Navajo Nation
- Diné Education to assume control of Nazlini school
- Tuba City Warriors on the move
- Bureau of Rec completes Glen Canyon Dam project to protect local water supply
- Kayenta's Ty'Lesha Yellowhair recognized as outstanding scholar at ASU
- Inauguration Ceremony for Navajo Nation Officials to be Jan. 10 at Fort Defiance
- Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Indigenous people react to director comments, cultural appropriation in new ‘Avatar’ movie
- Nygren-Montoya appoints transition team following 2022 Navajo Nation Election vajo Nation Election
- Change Makers: Navajo women business owners take leadership on Navajo Nation Council
- Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
- Native Air opens new base in Yavapai County
- 9th Circuit reinstates First Amendment claims over denial of eagle feather at graduation
- Navajo police warn tribal community about recruiters from treatment centers
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: