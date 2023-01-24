Navajo Nation President orders flags at half-staff for former councilman Norman John II

WINDOW ROCK, Arizona — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren issued a proclamation Tuesday honoring former Navajo Nation Council Delegate and Bahastl’ah (Twin Lakes), N.M., Chapter President Norman John II and ordering all flags be flown at half-staff Wednesday.

John’s public service includes the elected positions of Twin Lakes Chapter grazing official and delegate to the 17th, 19th, 20th and 21st Navajo Nation Councils. He returned to his local community as the elected Bahastl'ah Chapter president from 2013 to 2017, where he was again elected in 2020.

“The Navajo Nation had a great role model in the late Norman John, Jr.,” said President Nygren. “We honor him, as a nation, by remembering his dedication to the Navajo people and his home communities.”

Survivors of John include wife Marilyn John and their five children, 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. John was Tódích’íi’nii and born for Tł’ógí, his maternal grandfathers were Tábaahá and his paternal grandfathers were Táchii’nii. President Nygren acknowledged John as his maternal grandfather, both sharing the Tódích’íi’nii clan.

“The rights we enjoy today as Navajo people took the constant dedication of leadership,” said Vice President Richelle Montoya. “We will miss Hon. Norman John Jr.’s advocacy, but we’ll continue his spirit of public service.”

John was 70.