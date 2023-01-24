OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Jan. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Monument Valley Mustangs girls wrestlers shine at Doc Wright Invitational

Mustang wrestlers performed Jan. 14 at the Doc Wright Invitational. M. Kescoli was able to bring some bling back to add to her collection. (Photo/MVHS)

Mustang wrestlers performed Jan. 14 at the Doc Wright Invitational. M. Kescoli was able to bring some bling back to add to her collection. (Photo/MVHS)

Originally Published: January 24, 2023 3:55 p.m.

Mustang wrestlers performed Jan. 14 at the Doc Wright Invitational. M. Kescoli was able to bring some bling back to add to her collection.

photo

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas