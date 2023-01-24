OFFERS
Hopi Bruins move to second in region

The Hopi boys recently won two games and are now in second place in the 2A North Region with an 8-6 overall record and a 6-2 record in regional play. On Jan. 18 the team defeated Many Farms 79-41, and lost to the Bruins 53-41. On Jan. 21, St. Johns won 92-69. The Hopi High School Girls' Basketball Team dropped three recent games.

The Hopi boys recently won two games and are now in second place in the 2A North Region with an 8-6 overall record and a 6-2 record in regional play. On Jan. 18 the team defeated Many Farms 79-41, and lost to the Bruins 53-41. On Jan. 21, St. Johns won 92-69. The Hopi High School Girls' Basketball Team dropped three recent games.

Marilyn Sheldon
Originally Published: January 24, 2023 3:47 p.m.

The Hopi boys recently won two games and are now in second place in the 2A North Region with an 8-6 overall record and a 6-2 record in regional play. On Jan. 18 the team defeated Many Farms 79-41, and lost to the Bruins 53-41. On Jan. 21, St. Johns won 92-69. The Hopi High School Girls' Basketball Team dropped three recent games. Currently, the girls are in fifth place in the 2A North Region. Their overall record is 4-10, and their regional one is 3-5.

The Hopi High School Girls' Basketball Team dropped three recent games. Currently, the girls are in fifth place in the 2A North Region. Their overall record is 4-10, and their regional one is 3-5. (Marilyn Sheldon/NHO)

