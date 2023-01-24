Hopi Bruins move to second in region
Marilyn Sheldon
Originally Published: January 24, 2023 3:47 p.m.
The Hopi boys recently won two games and are now in second place in the 2A North Region with an 8-6 overall record and a 6-2 record in regional play. On Jan. 18 the team defeated Many Farms 79-41, and lost to the Bruins 53-41. On Jan. 21, St. Johns won 92-69. The Hopi High School Girls' Basketball Team dropped three recent games. Currently, the girls are in fifth place in the 2A North Region. Their overall record is 4-10, and their regional one is 3-5.
