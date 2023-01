Around the Rez: week of Jan. 25

Job Fair Jan. 31

Navajo Housing Authority is hosting a job fair Jan. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Navajo Nation Museum lobby. Bring your resume, dress to impress and mask up.

A Matter of Balance, Mondays

NACOG Aging along with Navajo County Health Department offers an 8-week fall prevention program. Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to manage and help decrease falls and increase activity levels for individuals age 60 years or older. Sessions are held Mondays, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Girl Scout House on the Corner of Cherry and N Colorado in Winslow. To register, call Ellen (928) 213-5245.

Sweetheart Song & Dance Feb. 11

The Begay/Willie Family and TL Swingers are sponsoring a song and cance celebration Feb. 11 at the Sports Center at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Window Rock. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Registration opens 15 10 a.m. The proceeds beneft the Navajo Art Foundation. More information is available at (505) 979-6659.

Navajo Nation Tourism Conference Feb. 14-16

The third annual Navajo Nation Tourism Conference will be held at Twin Arrows Casino Resort, near Flagstaff with 18+ sessions over three days. Register for the conference at navajotourismconference.com

Little Colorado River Gorge Half Marathon & 10k Feb.4

The Little Colorado River Gorge Half Marathon and 10k is happening on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Little Colorado River Tribal Park. Packet pick-up is from 8 - 9:45 a.m. and races begin at 10 a.m. To register and for more info, visit www.navajoYES.com.

Navajo Bingo

WIHCC Navajo Bingo is held every second and fourth Friday at 11 a.m. at The Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center in the group fitness room. For further Info, call (928) 288-9208.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings are back in person at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center at noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more info, contact (928) 734-0300.

Celebrate Recovery Meetings

Celebrate Recovery 12-step program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Community Bible Church - 2 Hilltop Rd, Gallup, 87301. All adults are welcome. Celebrate Recovery is for any and all addictive, compulsive and dysfunctional behavior.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.