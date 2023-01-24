Around the Rez: week of Jan. 25
Job Fair Jan. 31
Navajo Housing Authority is hosting a job fair Jan. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Navajo Nation Museum lobby. Bring your resume, dress to impress and mask up.
A Matter of Balance, Mondays
NACOG Aging along with Navajo County Health Department offers an 8-week fall prevention program. Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to manage and help decrease falls and increase activity levels for individuals age 60 years or older. Sessions are held Mondays, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Girl Scout House on the Corner of Cherry and N Colorado in Winslow. To register, call Ellen (928) 213-5245.
Sweetheart Song & Dance Feb. 11
The Begay/Willie Family and TL Swingers are sponsoring a song and cance celebration Feb. 11 at the Sports Center at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Window Rock. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Registration opens 15 10 a.m. The proceeds beneft the Navajo Art Foundation. More information is available at (505) 979-6659.
Navajo Nation Tourism Conference Feb. 14-16
The third annual Navajo Nation Tourism Conference will be held at Twin Arrows Casino Resort, near Flagstaff with 18+ sessions over three days. Register for the conference at navajotourismconference.com
Little Colorado River Gorge Half Marathon & 10k Feb.4
The Little Colorado River Gorge Half Marathon and 10k is happening on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Little Colorado River Tribal Park. Packet pick-up is from 8 - 9:45 a.m. and races begin at 10 a.m. To register and for more info, visit www.navajoYES.com.
Navajo Bingo
WIHCC Navajo Bingo is held every second and fourth Friday at 11 a.m. at The Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center in the group fitness room. For further Info, call (928) 288-9208.
HSAPC in Person Meetings
12-step support meetings are back in person at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center at noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more info, contact (928) 734-0300.
Celebrate Recovery Meetings
Celebrate Recovery 12-step program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Community Bible Church - 2 Hilltop Rd, Gallup, 87301. All adults are welcome. Celebrate Recovery is for any and all addictive, compulsive and dysfunctional behavior.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.
- Historic gathering of Navajo leaders at inauguration
- Navajo Nation declares severe winter snow storms state of emergency at request of President Nygren, executive branch employees issued delayed start
- CEO Lynette Bonar retires from Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation
- Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Community: Interior Secretary Haaland to visit Navajo Nation
- Diné Education to assume control of Nazlini school
- Tuba City Warriors on the move
- Bureau of Rec completes Glen Canyon Dam project to protect local water supply
- Kayenta's Ty'Lesha Yellowhair recognized as outstanding scholar at ASU
- Inauguration Ceremony for Navajo Nation Officials to be Jan. 10 at Fort Defiance
- Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Indigenous people react to director comments, cultural appropriation in new ‘Avatar’ movie
- Nygren-Montoya appoints transition team following 2022 Navajo Nation Election vajo Nation Election
- Change Makers: Navajo women business owners take leadership on Navajo Nation Council
- Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
- Native Air opens new base in Yavapai County
- 9th Circuit reinstates First Amendment claims over denial of eagle feather at graduation
- Navajo police warn tribal community about recruiters from treatment centers
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: