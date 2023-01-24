Applicants sought for Tuba City governing board
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget is seeking applicants for appointment for the Tuba City Unified School District governing board.
Applicants must be Arizona registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.
Applications can be downloaded at this address: https://coconino.az.gov/2855/Governing-Board
Completed applications may be submitted by email to mdespain@coconino.az.gov, by fax to (928) 526-1469, or by mail addressed to:
Coconino County School Superintendent, 2384 N Steves Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
For all applications an original, signed document is required. The deadline to submit is Feb. 17 by 5 p.m.
An advisory committee may be assembled consisting of district residents and a current board member to conduct interviews.
For more information, contact Michelle Despain at (928) 679-8070 or email – mdespain@coconino.az.gov
