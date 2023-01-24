OFFERS
Applicants sought for Tuba City governing board

One seat is currently vacant on the Tuba City Unified School District Governing Board. Applications are being accepted until Feb. 17. (Photo/NHO)

Originally Published: January 24, 2023 4:02 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget is seeking applicants for appointment for the Tuba City Unified School District governing board.

Applicants must be Arizona registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.

Applications can be downloaded at this address: https://coconino.az.gov/2855/Governing-Board

Completed applications may be submitted by email to mdespain@coconino.az.gov, by fax to (928) 526-1469, or by mail addressed to:

Coconino County School Superintendent, 2384 N Steves Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

For all applications an original, signed document is required. The deadline to submit is Feb. 17 by 5 p.m.

An advisory committee may be assembled consisting of district residents and a current board member to conduct interviews.

For more information, contact Michelle Despain at (928) 679-8070 or email – mdespain@coconino.az.gov

