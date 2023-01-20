Navajo Nation declares severe winter snow storms state of emergency at request of President Nygren, executive branch employees issued delayed start

WINDOW ROCK, Navajo Nation — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren committed to signing a declaration of a state of emergency for the Navajo Nation due to severe winter snow storms. He received an electronic copy of the declaration Thursday evening following a Navajo Nation Commission on Emergency Management meeting on the recent weather impacts.

“We have deployed Division of Transportation resources to work alongside chapter and county resources to address the immediate needs of our Defiance Plateau communities earlier today,” said Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren. “This declaration will further open up Navajo Nation resources at the local levels so the current response can be improved.”

The Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety’s command staff have begun standing up an emergency operations center that will provide additional staffing. The operational period for the response will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

The declaration covers current and potential impacts from heavy snow, high winds, mud and flooding events from recent and forecasted weather. The declaration allows for additional Navajo Nation public safety personnel to be deployed starting tomorrow morning.

Current forecasts for the region include additional winter snow followed by single-digit overnight temperatures.

“We ask everyone to reach out to their relatives and loved ones to make sure they’re prepared,” said President Nygren. The Nygren Administration urges caution when traveling and to plan trips outside of severe weather, if possible.

A two-hour delayed start was also approved for Navajo Nation Executive Branch employees for Friday morning by President Nygren due to projected snowfall overnight.

The public may contact (505) 371-8301 beginning Friday morning for operational updates on the response.