Thu, Jan. 19
Tuba City Warriors on the move

The Warrior boys went 2-2 at the Coyote Basketball Invitational Tournament Dec. 28-30. They are 2-1 since the winter break with wins against Alchesay 61-48, a loss to Monument Valley, 64-4, and a win against Hopi 70-59. Tayden Arizona goes up for two in the tournament. (Marilyn Sheldon/NHO)

The Warrior boys went 2-2 at the Coyote Basketball Invitational Tournament Dec. 28-30. They are 2-1 since the winter break with wins against Alchesay 61-48, a loss to Monument Valley, 64-4, and a win against Hopi 70-59. Tayden Arizona goes up for two in the tournament. (Marilyn Sheldon/NHO)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo- Hopi Observer
Originally Published: January 17, 2023 1:44 p.m.

The Lady Warriors basketball team had a tough week, going 1-2 in their games. They lost to Alchesay 56-47 on Jan. 7 and to Monument Valley on Jan. 10. However, they were able to bounce back and secure a victory against the Hopi Bruins on Jan. 12, with a final score of 64-14.

photo

The Warrior boys went 2-2 at the Coyote Basketball Invitational Tournament Dec. 28-30. They are 2-1 since the winter break with wins against Alchesay 61-48, a loss to Monument Valley, 64-4, and a win against Hopi 70-59. Tayden Arizona goes up for two in the tournament. (Marilyn Sheldon/NHO)

On the other hand, the Warrior boys had a successful week at the Coyote Basketball Invitational Tournament, going 2-2. They continued their winning streak with a 2-1 record since the winter break, with wins against Alchesay 61-48 and Hopi 70-59. Their only loss was against Monument Valley, with a final score of 64-4.

Tayden Arizona had a standout performance at the tournament, showing off his skills as he goes up for two. Kiyaana Hatathle also had a strong performance on the court, with her impressive shooting abilities on display in an earlier game in Flagstaff last month.

The Lady Warriors will look to improve their record in the coming weeks while the Warrior boys will continue to build on their success. With talented players like Tayden Arizona and Kiyaana Hatathle, both teams are sure to put on exciting performances for their fans.

photo

The Lady Warriors (7-3, 4-3) went 1-2 last week. The lost to Alchesay 56-47, Jan. 7, and Monument Valley Jan. 10. On Jan. 12, they defeated the Hopi Bruins, 64-14. Kiyaana Hatathle shoots the ball in an earlier game in Flagstaff last month. (Marilyn Sheldon/NHO)

