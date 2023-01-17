OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Thu, Jan. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Rock Point Cougars Basketball
Lady Cougars ranked first

Rock Point Lady Cougars. (Marilyn Sheldon/NHO)

Rock Point Lady Cougars. (Marilyn Sheldon/NHO)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo- Hopi Observer
Originally Published: January 17, 2023 1:49 p.m.

The Rock Point Cougars basketball teams had a successful week, with both the boys and girls teams posting wins.

photo

Rock Point Lady Cougars. (Marilyn Sheldon/NHO)

The boys team went 3-2, with victories over Red Mesa (71-48), Shonto Prep (86-9), and St. Michael (63-61). They fell to Williams (63-48) and Basis (55-44). The Cougars are now 10-1, with a strong record this season.

photo

Rock Point Lady Cougars. (Marilyn Sheldon/NHO)

The Lady Cougars have been particularly dominant, winning seven games in a row with recent victories over Red Mesa, Williams, Basis and St. Michael. The Lady Cougars are currently ranked first in their league, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

photo

Rock Point Lady Cougars. (Marilyn Sheldon/NHO)

To'aheedlinii Bahozoni and Zyon Tsosie played a key role in the game against Williams on Jan. 7, with both showing impressive skills on the court. The teams will look to continue their winning streak in the coming weeks and maintain their position as a top team in their league.

photo

Rock Point Lady Cougars. (Marilyn Sheldon/NHO)

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas