Around Winslow: Week of Jan. 18

WUSD Spelling Bee Jan. 18

WUSD District Spelling Bee will be Wednesday Jan. 18 from 6 - 7 p.m. at Winslow High School PAC. For more info, contact (928) 288-8101.

Free Entrepreneurship Classes Jan. 18

On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at JCUSD offices, Rich Chanick, SBDC Center Director is offering no cost entrepreneurship classes open to the general public. To register contact the SBDC at (928) 532-6170 or socorro.ruiz@npc.edu.

FREE Parenting Workshop Jan. 21

Saturday, Jan 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Arizona’s Children Association is offering a free First Five Years Parenting Workshop at the Girl Scout House on the corner of Cherry and North Colorado in Winslow. Lunch, materials and gifts will be provided. Registration is required. To register, contact Michaela at 928.981.4056 or mnation@arizonaschildren.org.

Home Canning Workshop Jan. 24

Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Girl Scout House on the corner of Cherry and N Colorado in Winslow. Preregistration is required and limited to 10 people. To register, visit surveymonkey.com/r/winslowcanning or call (928) 289-9772.

Rotary 100 Years Celebration Jan. 25

The Rotary Club of Winslow, Arizona is celebrating 100 years in Winslow. On Jan. 25 the Rotary will be unveiling their art car project at noon at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce. All are welcome.

Family Health Night Jan. 26

WIHCC Family Health Night is an interactive, fun, educational experience for the whole family including education, presentations and booths featuring health, wellness, fitness and Navajo culture. Refreshments and snacks provided. All WUSD schools are invited on Jan. 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the WHS Student Union.

Good Morning Winslow Feb. 1

Good Morning Winslow is an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect and share useful information and support one another. Good Morning Winslow is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St. in Winslow. Complimentary light breakfast served. For more info, contact (928) 289-2434.

Alice’s Guy Pageant Feb. 4

Alice’s Guy Pageant,Winslow’s favorite annual fundraiser for Alice’s Place, the local domestic violence advocacy center returns Saturday, Feb. 4 at WHS Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 5 30 p.m., tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. To purchase tickets and for more info, contact (928) 289-3003.

Winslow Public Library events

MATTER OF BALANCE (60+) Mondays @10 a.m. (Cherry & N Colorado)

PRE K STORYTIME (0-8yr) Wednesdays @ 10 30 a.m. (420 W Gilmore)

STEAM AFTER SCHOOL (4-12yr) Fridays @ 1 30 p.m. (420 W Gilmore)

YOUNG CHEFS (8-18yr) First Saturdays at 1 00 p.m. (212 E 2nd St)

ART MEDIUMS (all) Second Tuesdays at 3 30 p.m. (Cherry & N Colorado)

NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB (all) Second Thursdays @ 3 30 p.m. (420 W Gilmore)

LITTLE CHEFS (4-8yr) Last Tuesdays @ 10 30 a.m. (420 W Gilmore)

For more information and registration, contact (928) 289-4982 or library@winslowaz.gov

Winslow City Council Meetings

Winslow City council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 24 at 6 30 p.m. in Council Chambers at 523 Second Street in Winslow. Visit winslowaz.gov for more info.

Winslow Arts Council

The Arts Council Meeting is the first and third Thursday of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 19 at 5 15 p.m. in the City Hall conference room located at 21 Williamson Ave. in Winslow. Visit winslowaz.gov for more info.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

Winslow Unified School District Governing Board meets the first and third Wednesdays each month at 6 p.m. at the District Board Room, 2nd Floor, 800 No. Apache Dr. in Winslow.

Winslow Women's Club

The Winslow Women's Club meets the second Tuesday of the month at 6 30 p.m., for more information call Susan (928) 587-0534.

Winslow Rotary Club

Winslow Rotary meets every Wednesday at noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.

Winslow Historical Society

Winslow Historical Society meets the second Friday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Old Trails Museum. For more information call (928) 289-5861.

Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeology Society

The Homolovi Chapter Arizona Archaeology Society meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. for more info, contact Ken Evans at (928) 289-4106.

Winslow Harvey Girls

The Winslow Harvey Girls meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at La Posada Hotel. For more information call (928) 289-4160. Material Girls Quilt Guild The Material Girls Quilt Guild meets the first Tuesday of every month at 5 30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.

