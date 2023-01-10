OFFERS
51st Joseph City Wrestling Invitational Highlights
Winslow Lady Bulldogs and Tuba City Warriors place at Joseph City wrestling invite

(Photos/El Big Guy)
Josue Barrios

(Photos/El Big Guy)

Originally Published: January 10, 2023 1:21 p.m.

The 51st Joseph City Wrestling Invitational was Jan. 6-7.

Tuba City High School's Hunter Merino came home with a first place finish, a Rias Merino placed third.

photo

(Photos/Tuba City High School/Ben Nez)

photo

(Photos/Tuba City High School/Ben Nez)

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs wrestling team took home the title for the second year in a row.

photo

Josue Barrios

(Photos/El Big Guy)

photo

(Photos/Tuba City High School/Ben Nez)

