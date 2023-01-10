OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Jan. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Havasupai Tribe to get federal aid for recovery efforts from 2022 flood damage

Havasu Falls in the Grand Canyon, pictured in 1993. (Photo/Associated Press)

Havasu Falls in the Grand Canyon, pictured in 1993. (Photo/Associated Press)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 10, 2023 12:17 p.m.

SUPAI, Ariz. — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Jan. 1 that federal emergency aid will be given to supplement the tribe’s own recovery efforts from severe flooding last October.

The funds will be for the tribe and certain nonprofits to share costs for emergency work and repairs from flood damage.

It comes as the Havasupai Indian Reservation, which lies deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon, is preparing to open up its majestic blue-green waterfalls for visitors for the first time since March 2020. The tribe had closed to protect its members from the pandemic. Tribal officials decided to extend the closure through the 2022 tourism season.

In an update about tourism posted on their website last week, the tribe described how flooding had destroyed several bridges and left downed trees on trails needed for tourists and transporting goods and services into Supai Village.

The tribe, however, also said they are eager to welcome back tourists in February to see “flourishing flora and fauna and new waterfall flows.”

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas