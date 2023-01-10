Guest column: Hopi Junior High Student Council spreads Christmas cheer to classmates in foster care

Ho, ho, ho! Children get to bed. Santa is on his way…. Without hesitation, children go to bed waiting for Christmas morning.

Not all children are brought up with the Santa concept. Our Hopi Junior High School Student Council realized that a few of their fellow students are foster children. Foster children are taken from their original home due to safety reasons. These children are then placed with foster parents (parent substitutes). The foster family then hosts and takes care of the children for a time. The subject of foster children and families is a sensitive subject.

Our Hopi Junior High Student Council focuses on service learning projects on the Hopi reservation. The students chose to assist the Hopi foster children for December.

What can we do to assist? This spark lit the idea of providing gifts to Hopi foster children and families. A conversation followed with social services. A list was drawn up. The task eagerly began. The students were focused on the outcome of their project, being proactive, organization and the value that all children deserve a moment of happiness.

The Student Council asked members of our gracious Hopi High staff to become gift sponsors. Without hesitation, the Hopi High staff provided gifts for foster children. Family and friends also donated ham baskets for foster families. The social services program arrived at Hopi Jr/Sr High School on Dec. 12, 2022 to pick up gifts.

As the snow spread, the news of the project, and the Navajo-Hopi Honor Riders and Glenda Tsosie-Wheelers were able to donate even more gifts. Many thanks also go to Lexie James for being a great advocate for all children. Thank you to the gracious staff of Hopi Jr/Sr High School and Superintendent Naha for supporting all our successful events.

An important quote that continues to resonate for our students is – “It takes a village to raise a child.” For more information on sponsoring or assisting a foster child, please contact social services at (928) 734-3392.

Carol Sieweyumptewa,

STUCO sponsor

Hopi Jr/Sr High School