Wed, Jan. 04
The STOP Act: New law creates stiffer penalties for the export of sacred Native American items from the United States

Leola One Feather, left, of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, observes as John Willis photographs Native American artifacts on July 19, 2022, at the Founders Museum in Barre, Mass. Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes. Photo/Philip Marcelo,AP)
Phil Marcelo

Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press
Originally Published: January 3, 2023 11:16 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes, immediately making some crimes a felony and doubling the prison time for anyone convicted of multiple offenses.

President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act on Dec. 21, a bill that had been introduced since 2016. Along with stiffer penalties, it prohibits the export of sacred Native American items from the U.S. and creates a certification process to distinguish art from sacred items.

The effort largely was inspired by pueblo tribes in New Mexico and Arizona who repeatedly saw sacred objects up for auction in France. Tribal leaders issued passionate pleas for the return of the items but were met with resistance and the reality that the U.S. had no mechanism to prevent the items from leaving the country.

photo

David Goldman

AP

A Native American feather bonnet from 1890 made of eagle feathers, rooster hackles, wood rods, porcupine hair, wool cloth, felt, and glass beads, is displayed as part of the exhibition, "Go West! Art of the American Frontier from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West," at the High Museum of Art on Oct. 31, 2013, in Atlanta. Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes. (Photo/David Goldman, AP)

"The STOP Act is really born out of that problem and hearing it over and over," said attorney Katie Klass, who represents Acoma Pueblo on the matter and is a citizen of the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma. "It's really designed to link existing domestic laws that protect tribal cultural heritage with an existing international mechanism."

The law creates an export certification system that would help clarify whether items were created as art and provides a path for the voluntary return of items that are part of a tribe's cultural heritage. Federal agencies would work with Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians to outline what items should not leave the U.S. and to seek items back.

