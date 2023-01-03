Northern Arizona arts organizations receive grants from Arizona Commission on the Arts

ARIZONA — Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival and the Museum of Northern Arizona are recipients of the Arizona Commission on the Arts grants.

In June, Governor Doug Ducey signed a bipartisan budget for the state’s Fiscal Year 2023. The $18 billion package included a one-time allocation of $5 million to the Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the State of Arizona.

On Dec. 13, 2022, the Arts Commission announced grant awards totaling $4,866,624. An additional $270,000 in grants supporting professional and artistic development for working artists and arts professionals will be announced in the spring.

“With their increased investment for Fiscal Year 2023, Arizona’s legislature and Governor Ducey made a powerful statement about the vital role the arts have to play in realizing the brightest future of this great state,” said Mark Feldman, chair of the agency’s board of commissioners. “We are proud to deliver these funds to organizations and programs that leverage the unique power of the arts to enhance education, promote community pride and cohesion, and attract tourism and investment to Arizona’s main streets and town squares.”

Grants were awarded in four categories:

Creative Capacity Grants provide general operating support to arts and culture organizations of all sizes whose primary mission is to produce, present, teach, or serve the arts.

Festival Grants support organizations in their efforts to provide quality arts and cultural programming through community festival activities.

Lifelong Arts Engagement Grants support projects that foster meaningful arts learning experiences in community settings for adult learners of any age.

Youth Arts Engagement Grants support programs focused on young people ages 24 and under that occur outside of traditional school hours.

Flagstaff recipients were awarded $305,150 and include:

• Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff $10,200;

• Back West Celebration of Stone Balancing $2,000;

• Ballet Folklórico de Colores $7,500;

• Canyon Movement Company, Inc. $16,000;

• Coconino County Fair $5,000;

• Creative Flagstaff $40,000;

• Dark Sky Aerial $16,000;

• Flag Wool & Fiber Festival $5,000;

• Flagstaff Community Band $8,750;

• Flagstaff Dance Festival $5,000;

• Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music $24,000;

• Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival $16,000;

• Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra $30,000;

• Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival $5,000;

• Human Nature Dance Theatre and Studio $7,500;

• Master Chorale of Flagstaff $10,200;

• Museum of Northern Arizona $40,000;

• Northern Arizona Book Festival, Inc. $7,500;

• Orchestra Northern Arizona $7,500;

• Theatrikos $24,000; and

• Threaded Together $18,000

With this round of grantmaking, the Arizona Commission on the Arts nearly doubles the total funding awarded through comparable grant programs in Fiscal Year 2020, the agency’s last year of regular grantmaking prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants were awarded to a diverse array of organizations and programs spread across the state, representing twelve of Arizona’s 15 counties, from world-class museums to rural arts centers, from a digital media and printmaking program administered by the Cocopah Indian Tribe to a community theater company in Bullhead City.

“As a state agency, the Arizona Commission on the Arts has a mandate to ensure that arts funding reaches every corner of the state, communities large and small,” said Alex Nelson, the Arts Commission’s acting executive director. “We are excited to see so many of Arizona’s small and rural communities among this year’s grantees, and the broad representation of Arizona’s diverse populations.”

Funding the Arts in Arizona

The additional funding for Fiscal Year 2023, positioned as one-time appropriation from the State’s General Fund, represents a significant boost to the agency’s primary funding streams: the Arts Trust Fund, which contributes an average of $1.3 million to the agency’s annual budget, and a state partnership grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, which contributes $940,000 on average.

About the Arizona Commission on the Arts

One of 56 state and jurisdictional arts agencies across the United States, the Arizona Commission on the Arts is a 56-year-old agency of the State of Arizona and a leading force in the creative and professional development of Arizona’s arts sector. Through robust programs, research initiatives, and strategic grantmaking, the Arts Commission catalyzes arts-based partnerships that strengthen Arizona communities through the arts.

