Darlene Mills recognized for 43 years of service to Navajo health
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez had the honor of attending a retirement celebration for Darlene Miles in recognition of her 43 years of Emergency Medical Services with the Navajo Nation.
Nez and Division of Public Safety Director Jesse Delmar joined Miles’ family and friends to offer words of encouragement and appreciation for her dedication and commitment to serving the Nation’s communities.
Miles began working at the Navajo Department of Emergency Medical Services when the department was established.
Many who were in attendance thanked Darlene for keeping the department’s human resources in order and for helping many Navajo people throughout the years. The Office of the President and Vice President thanks Darlene, her family, and colleagues for their support and we pray for continued blessings for Darlene and her family. Ahe’hee’
Information provided by the Navajo Nation President’s Office.
- Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
- Native Air opens new base in Yavapai County
- Nygren-Montoya appoints transition team following 2022 Navajo Nation Election vajo Nation Election
- Navajo police warn tribal community about recruiters from treatment centers
- Navajo Nation Council leaders advocate for additional funds in Washington
- New law reclassifies Shadow Wolves as ICE special agents, helps expand Native American tracking unit on U.S. border
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- 8 tribal bills pass senate, set to become law
- Yazzie awarded Ramah Navajo award
- Man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer in Flagstaff
- Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
- Navajo Nation police help with return of stolen reindeer
- Welcoming the Winter Solstice: An important part of many Indigenous cultures spiritual beliefs
- Man dies in early morning house fire in Winslow
- YCSO investigates suspicious death of burned body in car near Sedona
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Snow on the way for higher elevations of northern Arizona Sunday night
- Flagstaff High School girls basketball recognizes Native American Heritage Month
- Navajo entrepreneur takes second chance on her dream
- 24th Navajo Nation Council honors the life of Fannie Lowe Atcitty
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: