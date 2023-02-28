Parker Project receives fully equipped “Wellness Waggin,“ mobile veterinary van

The Parker Project, a mobile veterinary clinic providing sterilization, healthcare and support to the Navajo Nation, has received a fully equipped mobile veterinary van and a grant from the Banfield Foundation. The foundation will also provide medical supplies to stock the van and send volunteer vets and technicians to Parker Project clinics.

The Parker Project expressed their excitement on Facebook, stating, "To say we are grateful is a severe understatement...We are so excited for this new partnership, and all the ‘good things’ to come for the animals of the Navajo Nation and beyond."

The mobile veterinary van, dubbed the "Wellness Waggin'," will allow the Parker Project to increase access to care for animals in remote areas. The van is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and supplies to provide top-quality veterinary services.

The Parker Project was established in 2018 as a mobile veterinary clinic providing sterilization, healthcare, and support to the Navajo Nation. The organization is committed to reducing the population of unwanted or free-roaming animals in rural communities and keeping cared for animals happy and healthy in the homes they know and love.

Dr. Kerry Parker was a vital part of the Parker Project's early efforts. She had spent years working alongside Soul Dog Rescue and Alex Allison, the project director, providing free and donation-based spay and neuter services to the rural communities of the Navajo Nation. Parker had planned to offer her services alongside the new mobile clinic when it was set to kick off. Sadly, just a few months after the start of the project, Parker passed away.

In honor of Parker's legacy, the project was named after her, and her vision for aggressive spay and neuter efforts in underserved communities continues through their efforts.

The project's parent organization is The Serengeti Foundation, which collaborates with rescue and shelter partners to provide veterinary care and services to the areas that need them the most.

The Parker Project is committed to its mission statement of "Helping People Help Their Pets," and it vows to continue to grow and provide care to underserved communities.

The Banfield Foundation, the charitable arm of Banfield Pet Hospital, aims to improve the well-being of pets and communities. Its donation to the Parker Project is a part of its ongoing efforts to support animal welfare organizations across the country.

To learn more about the Parker Project, visit theparkerproject.org and follow their journey to pick up the "Wellness Waggin" on Facebook.















The Parker Project is looking for volunteers March 10-12 in Tuba City