Fri, March 03
Chinle Wildcats fall to Show Low at 3A State seminfinals

Chinle's Temyra Bia (#1) cuts off an offensive play against the Mustangs in the quarter final round of the 3A Girls State Basketball Championships last week. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo- Hopi Observer
Originally Published: February 28, 2023 1:45 p.m.

PHOENIX — Despite creating the upset of the tournament in the quarterfinals, the Chinle Wildcats were stopped short at the semifinals of the 3A State Championships Feb. 24.

The No. 10 Wildcats knocked out the No. 2 Monument Valley Mustangs in the quarter-final round of the 3A State Championships Feb. 20, however, the team fell to the No. 6 Show Low Cougars 41-34 in the semifinals.

Chinle and Monument Valley had met three times during the regular season, and Chinle had lost both times.

Before the quarterfinal game, Coach Francine McCurtain took a moment to reflect on the game.

Chinle had fallen behind, 22-15 midway through the second quarter. At halftime, the Lady Wildcats had caught up with the Mustangs, and the score was tied at 25.

Monument Valley had established a slim, three-point lead by the end of the third period.

Chinle went to work, and chipped away at the lead. They erased the Mustangs lead, and at the final buzzer, the win was theirs, 51-47.

"It was a good, collaborative effort," McCurtain said. "We set a good tempo. If we played like that every game, we'd be state champion contenders."

The semi-final round of the tournament that pitted Chinle against sixth-seeded Show Low was played three days later at the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Center, in Phoenix. The taller Lady Cougars bested Chinle to eliminate them from further play.

Chinle finished the season fourth in the 3A North Region, with a 6-6 regional record. Their overall mark was 10-8.

