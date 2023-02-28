Bursting with color: Baje Whitethorne's storytelling exhibit at MNA through April 30
In the final month of the exhibit "Baje Whitethorne Sr.: Náátsʼíilid/Rainbow Light" at the Museum of Northern Arizona, visitors have the opportunity to experience the full spectrum of Baje's art.
Bursting with color, his paintings are full of life and energy and are a reflection of his rich life, family, and homeland on the Navajo Nation.
Baje's love of storytelling is evident in his work, which often depicts the landscape around his family home near Shonto and the harmony of the Navajo way of life. In addition to his paintings, visitors can admire his printmaking, sculpting, jewelry making, writing, and illustrating.
Baje is also an advocate for young artists and encourages a new generation of artists through the artist's group Art of the People. The exhibit includes a table of art activities for visitors to try, some with short videos of Baje demonstrating the art exercise.
Don't miss this opportunity to see the work of this accomplished artist and experience the power of his art The Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff through April 2023.
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Storm causes multiple road closures across northern Arizona
- Around the Rez: week of Feb. 22
- FBI asks for public assistance in locating unidentified male and child last seen at Cameron gas station
- Chinle Lady Wildcats head to 3A state quarterfinals this week; are 10-8 in season play
- Colin Denny sheds light on American Indian Sign Language at Super Bowl
- Native Americans grapple with Chiefs' Super Bowl celebrations
- Winslow sixth grader named Hoop Shoot State Champion
- Casting call announced for "Rez Ball"
- Rock Point Lady Cougars bring home 1A State title for third time
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Area students attend 17th SkillsNative USA
- Paramedic to flight nurse: Jeffrey Begay makes history at Classic Air Medical
- Branch appointed as 13th Attorney General of Navajo Nation
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Casting call announced for "Rez Ball"
- Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead according to forecasters
- FBI seeks Native American victims targeted by Phoenix group homes
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: