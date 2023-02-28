Bursting with color: Baje Whitethorne's storytelling exhibit at MNA through April 30

In the final month of the exhibit "Baje Whitethorne Sr.: Náátsʼíilid/Rainbow Light" at the Museum of Northern Arizona, visitors have the opportunity to experience the full spectrum of Baje's art.

Bursting with color, his paintings are full of life and energy and are a reflection of his rich life, family, and homeland on the Navajo Nation.

Baje's love of storytelling is evident in his work, which often depicts the landscape around his family home near Shonto and the harmony of the Navajo way of life. In addition to his paintings, visitors can admire his printmaking, sculpting, jewelry making, writing, and illustrating.

Baje is also an advocate for young artists and encourages a new generation of artists through the artist's group Art of the People. The exhibit includes a table of art activities for visitors to try, some with short videos of Baje demonstrating the art exercise.

Don't miss this opportunity to see the work of this accomplished artist and experience the power of his art The Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff through April 2023.