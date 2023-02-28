Around the Rez: week of March 1

Heartsaver Trainings

Learn CPR, First Aid and AED at Kayenta Navajo EMS' "Heartsaver" training course. The four hour course will be held from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Kayenta NNEMS Training Center on March 10, 24, May 12, 26, July 7, 21 Sept. 8 and 29. No experience neccesary. Pre-registration and $25 fee required. For more info, call (928) 697-4074 or visit Kayenta Township on Facebook.

NativeVision scholarship applications now open

NativeVision scholarship applications are now open. Each year, the organizations awards four Indigenous high school seniors $5,000 scholarships toward their freshman year of college.

Eligible candidates must provide proof of tribal membership, demonstrate a sustained involvement in their tribal community, maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher and be admitted to an accredited college for Fall 2023 semester.

A complete list of requirements and the application can be found at nativevision.org.

Applications must be recieved by May 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. EDT. For more information, contact Marlena Hammen mhammen@jhu.edu or (410) 955-6931.

Gospel Music Night Mar. 11

Mountain Top Church is hosting a Gospel Singing Night with New Harvest and the Thomas Arviso Band Mar. 11 from 6 - 9 p.m. There will be a message by Pastor Jackie Holgate with the theme from 1 Thessalorians 5:11, which says “Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as ye also do.” Sunday services are in-person at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 6:30 p.m. More information is available at (928) 773-1010.

Tuba City Soccer Camp March 15

NativeVision Soccer Camp for boys and girls age 6-12, will be held on March 15 at Tuba City Elementary School. Check in is at 8 a.m., and camp is from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Registration is free and includes lunch and a swag bag. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/tcsoccercamp. For more info, contact (928) 360-0445 or bharve11@jhu.edu or atsosie1@jhu.edu.

HSAPC Parenting Class Feb - April

The HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center is offering their LifeSkills class. The first series will be a Parenting Class on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. starting February 21 through April 14, 2023. Classes will be held in-person at the HSAPC office located in Kykotsmovi, AZ. (Zoom available). For more info and to register, contact (928) 734-0300 or kristie.kewenvoyouma@hopifoundation.org

A Matter of Balance, Mondays

NACOG Aging along with Navajo County Health Department offers an 8-week fall prevention program. Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to manage and help decrease falls and increase activity levels for individuals age 60 years or older. Sessions are held Mondays, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Girl Scout House on the Corner of Cherry and N Colorado in Winslow. To register, call Ellen (928) 213-5245.

Navajo Bingo

WIHCC Navajo Bingo is held every second and fourth Friday at 11 a.m. at The Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center in the group fitness room. For further Info, call (928) 288-9208.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings are back in person at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center at noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more info, contact (928) 734-0300.

Celebrate Recovery Meetings

Celebrate Recovery 12-step program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Community Bible Church - 2 Hilltop Rd, Gallup, 87301. All adults are welcome. Celebrate Recovery is for any and all addictive, compulsive and dysfunctional behavior.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.