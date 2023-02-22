FBI asks for public assistance in locating unidentified male and child last seen at Cameron gas station
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Phoenix Field Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating an unknown individual who was last seen on January 30, 2023. The man was spotted just before 7:00 pm at the Gap Express gas station in Cameron, Arizona, which is located 17 miles north of the US-89 junction with US-160 on the Navajo Nation.
The individual is described as a white male, between 5' 8" to 5' 10" tall, and wearing dark-rimmed glasses. The FBI also mentioned that he may be accompanied by a minor female between the ages of 6 to 10 years old.
The FBI is treating the matter seriously and encourages members of the public to come forward with any information that might assist in identifying and locating the individual.
Any information regarding the individual or his whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or through your local FBI office, American Embassy or Consulate.
The FBI has not released any further information on the reason for the individual's identification or the nature of the case.
