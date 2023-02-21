Winslow sixth grader named Hoop Shoot State Champion

WINSLOW — A Winslow sixth grader has been crowned the Elk's Hoop Shoot State Champion in Arizona. Cinniah Echoles, from Washington Elementary, emerged victorious in the 10-11 age division at the state contest held in Apache Junction on February 11. Cinniah's impressive performance has earned her a spot in the National Finals, which will take place April 22 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The young basketball star will now have the chance to showcase her skills on a national stage and compete against other top players from around the country.