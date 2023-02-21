OFFERS
Thu, Feb. 23
Navajo County begins implementing new EMS communication platform

Coverage map and implementation schedule on the Mutualink website. (Photo/Mutualink.com)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: February 21, 2023 11:21 a.m.

HOLBROOK — Sheriff David Clouse is pleased to announce law enforcement and schools in Navajo County are the first in the state to be able to communicate in real-time using Mutualink’s integrated communication platform, with push-to-talk technology.

This program will also give school administrators the ability to instantly notify law enforcement of an emergency at the school, share live video, pictures, files, emergency plans, and floor plans with law enforcement. School administrators need a way to communicate with dispatchers and first responders quickly because of the ever-changing nature of emergency situations, making real-time information critical.

“Every second matters in an emergency, so when I heard about this technology, it was crucial that I implemented it in Navajo County. The safety of our children is one of my top priorities. I want to thank Lieutenant Whipple for the aggressive and diligent work he has put into making this program become a reality, and a big thank you to everyone at Mutualink that has worked with our office and the schools here in Navajo County.” Sheriff Clouse stated.

Navajo County is the first of nine counties in the state to turn on Mutualink’s technology with law enforcement and school integration. All three school campuses within the Heber/Overgaard School District have successfully completed live testing and the technology is fully operational.

