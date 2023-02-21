NACA receives recognition for Family Health Center and other advocacy work

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Native Americans for Community Action, Inc. (NACA) recently was awarded Flagstaff Business News’ Best of Business in Family Medical Practice for 2022.

NACA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving Native and non-Native patients in the Flagstaff community. NACA engages in local and nationwide advocacy work in Indigenous communities and also provides local community development opportunities such as economic development, supportive services, suicide prevention and family cultural enrichment.

NACA’s core facility is the Family Health Center, where patients can receive quality healthcare including physicals, disease screening, STI testing, pediatric care and more. The NACA Family Health Center is committed to providing compassionate and culturally relevant healthcare to guarantee the best outcomes for patients.

On staff, NACA has a full-time COVID-19 Registered Nurse, available to provide COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and resources. Additionally, NACA employs three Family Physicians – Dr. Hershey, Dr. Peace and Dr. Tomosie. Dr. Hershey specializes in family practice as well as sports medicine and is motivated by his desire to serve the community. Dr. Peace specializes in the medical care of newborns through elders, including, well and sick childcare, care of adolescents, physicals and care for medical concerns through adulthood and elders. Dr. Tomosie sees patients of all ages and backgrounds, but especially enjoys focusing on Women’s Health and pediatric/adolescent visits.

NACA offers various options for care including curbside visits and telehealth. Recently, NACA also released a Registered Nurse triage line for after-hours emergencies.

Immunization against communicable diseases remains a priority for the clinic. In 2022, the total number of immunizations NACA provided was 3,073. Overall in 2022, the NACA Family Health Center serviced 6,111 medical visits. Patients often praise NACA staff for their professionalism, compassion, and treatment efficacy.

NACA engaged with the local Flagstaff community in 2022 through events such as the Sacred Mountain Prayer Run, MMIW Awareness Walk, Drive-Thru Food Distributions, the Coconino County Coalition for Youth and Kids 50th Anniversary Celebration and the Youth Gathering of Native Americans (GONA).

The Flagstaff Business News 2022 Best of Business Winners list can be found here: https://www.flagstaffbusinessnews.com/best-of-business-winners-2022/

To learn more about NACA or schedule an appointment at the Family Health Center, visit www.nacainc.org or call (928) 773-1245.

Information provided by NACA.