Lady Bulldogs bow out to Window Rock

(Photo/El Big Guy)

(Photo/El Big Guy)

Originally Published: February 21, 2023 11:34 a.m.

The Lady Bulldogs suffered a disappointing loss to Window Rock in the second round of the 2023 AIA Girls Basketball State Championships in Arizona but the ladies have much to be proud of.

Read more about the Lady Bulldogs' 2022-2023 season

Photo Gallery

Winslow defeats Tuba City, 54-37, in state second round
Photo Gallery

Lady Bulldogs Dominate: Freshman, Seniors Lead Winslow to Victory Against Holbrook
