Chinle Lady Wildcats head to 3A state quarterfinals this week; are 10-8 in season play
PHOENIX — The Lady Wildcats from Chinle advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals this week. The 3A North Region team has a 6-6 record in league play, and a 10-8 overall mark.
The 10th ranked Wildcats started the tournament with an overwhelming 68-35 win at home over Fountain Hills Feb. 15. Two days later, they traveled to No. 7 Pusch Ridge, and posted an impressive 61-35 victory.
The girls are scheduled to play Monument Valley Feb. 20. As of press time, the game had not taken place yet.
The winner of the quarter-final matchup will face the winner of another quarter-final game, either No. 6 Show Low or No. 3 Yuma Catholic. The winner will advance to the semi-final round Feb. 24, at Veteran's Memorial Coliseum, in Phoneix. The final game of the 3A State Championship is Feb. 25.
The Chinle boys basketball team wound up their season recently. They finished 8-4 in 3A North Region and 11-7 overall. In post season play, they went 2-2 in the 3A Regional Tournament.
In the 3A North Tournament first round, the Wildcats faced the Alchesay Falcons in a home contest Feb. 9. Chinle came out on top, 63-42. In the second round of the tournament the following day, the Page Sand Devils traveled to Chinle and fell to the Wildcats, 47-36.
On Feb. 11, Chinle faced Monument Valley at home. The Wildcats lost, 65-53. On Feb. 11, Chinle traveled to southern Arizona, to face Thatcher. Chinle lost 83-64 and ended their season.
