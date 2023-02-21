Celebrating Indigenous Women’s Day at the capitol
Originally Published: February 21, 2023 11:11 a.m.
It was a powerful morning celebrating Indigenous Women’s Day at the New Mexico State Capitol. Royalty from New Mexico Tribal nations led the walk in prayer to Oga Po’geh spaces that were once beautiful springs and now hold a painful history.
