Yee Ha’ólníi Doo group achieves 501c3 status, welcomes new director
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Yee Ha’ólníi Doo has recently achieved 501(c)(3) status, becoming a tax-exempt organization recognized by the US government. The news comes amid the appointment of a new director Samantha Holiday, who will lead the organization in its mission to preserve and share the cultural traditions of the indigenous peoples of the Southwest.
A native of the Navajo Nation, Holiday brings a wealth of experience in cultural preservation and education, having previously worked with the Navajo Nation Museum and Navajo Cultural Preservation Office. With the recent gain of 501(c)(3) status, Yee Ha’ólníi Doo will be able to access a wider range of funding opportunities and resources to support its programs and initiatives.
Since coming on in December, she has been actively working towards promoting Navajo cultural and language preservation, food sovereignty, entrepreneurship and financial literacy and has received positive feedback from community members who are eager to get involved and share their knowledge through language classes and cultural workshops. Holiday is also collaborating with local volunteers and educators to expand the resources and programs offered in the Monument Valley community area. “We needed someone like Samantha who is from the area and can tap into the local pool of knowledge and expertise to develop curriculums that community members are interested in,” Interim Director Mary Francis said. “She’s already proven herself to be an asset to the organization and we look forward to the programs that she’s developing.”
The 501(c)(3) designation and the appointment of Samantha Holiday marks a significant milestone for Yee Ha’ólníi Doo. With her experience and passion for the organization’s mission, it is clear that she is well-equipped to lead the organization into its next chapter of growth and success. The community can look forward to even more positive impact and initiatives from
Yee Ha’ólníi Doo in the future, as they remain dedicated to promoting cultural heritage and preserving the unique traditions of the indigenous peoples of the Southwest for future generations.
