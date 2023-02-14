OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Feb. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Winslow Bulldogs post wins at sectional tournament

(Photos/El Big Guy)

(Photos/El Big Guy)

By Abbigaile Urioste
Originally Published: February 14, 2023 3:04 p.m.

Winslow, AZ - The Winslow Bulldogs boys and girls showed their skill on the mats in their respective sectional tournaments, earning wins on February 4 and 11. 16 teams competed overall in the tournaments and the top four in each weight class will be advancing to the state championship.

The Bulldogs advancing to state will be Michael Romero, Conner Thomas, and Rudy Gonzalez. Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs also put up a strong performance, with Charry Benecke, Tatum Estrada, Aiden Dickson, and Arora Madore qualifying for the state championship.

Round Valley emerged as the girls team sectional winner, while St. Johns took home the boys title.

The state championship promises to be a thrilling showdown, with the Winslow Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs determined to bring home the state championship title.

State Tournament starts Feb. 17 at Winslow High School.

Girls State Tournament schedule | Boys State Tournament Schedule

Photo Gallery

Winslow Bulldogs post wins at sectional tournament
Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas