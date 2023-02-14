Rock Point girls advanced to state semi-finals

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Rock Point girls basketball team has been a powerful force in the 1A North and Canyon Regions this season. They're undefeated (16-0, 6-0) this year.

The team has dominated most teams, with significant margins in most cases.

The post season has been no exception. In the first round of the 1A State touranment Feb. 7, their opponent, Desert Heights Preparatory, forfeited. In the second round Feb. 10, they easily defeated Salome 50-20.

For their semi-final game on Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m. they will face Fort Thomas (16-3, 8-2 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott. The winner of that game will play either St. David (14-2, 5-12) in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region, or Joseph City (16-2,10-0) in the 1A Copper Region for the 1A State Championship.

Coach Andrew Reed is looking forward to the match up with Fort Thomas Friday.

"We're going to test them, press the hell out of them, and see how they deal with it," he said. "We're going to play our game, not worry about what they do."

So far, Reed's plan has worked to perfection. The final test comes this weekend.



Added by Abbigaile Urioste, Feb 14, 4:44 p.m

According to Rock Point Community School's Facebook page,