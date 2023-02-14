Rock Point girls advanced to state semi-finals
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Rock Point girls basketball team has been a powerful force in the 1A North and Canyon Regions this season. They're undefeated (16-0, 6-0) this year.
The team has dominated most teams, with significant margins in most cases.
The post season has been no exception. In the first round of the 1A State touranment Feb. 7, their opponent, Desert Heights Preparatory, forfeited. In the second round Feb. 10, they easily defeated Salome 50-20.
For their semi-final game on Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m. they will face Fort Thomas (16-3, 8-2 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott. The winner of that game will play either St. David (14-2, 5-12) in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region, or Joseph City (16-2,10-0) in the 1A Copper Region for the 1A State Championship.
Coach Andrew Reed is looking forward to the match up with Fort Thomas Friday.
"We're going to test them, press the hell out of them, and see how they deal with it," he said. "We're going to play our game, not worry about what they do."
So far, Reed's plan has worked to perfection. The final test comes this weekend.

Added by Abbigaile Urioste, Feb 14, 4:44 p.m
According to Rock Point Community School's Facebook page,
"Rock Point Community School will not have school on Friday, February 17, 2023, to support the Lady Cougars in the semifinals game of the 2023 AIA Girls Basketball 1A State Championship in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The school will use the 2nd of five days imbedded into the school calendar for inclement weather or special school activities. There will be no direct services on campus. The purpose of this school day-off is to support our students in their endeavors in achieving another great accomplishment.
The semifinals game is scheduled for Friday, February 17, 2023, 4:30 pm at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Bring your own lawn chairs.
For those that will not be travelling, the school will be holding a Watch Party from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Elementary Gymnasium. Bring your own lawn chairs. Concession will be provided for purchase.
How we feeling ROCK POINT? Let’s do this!"
