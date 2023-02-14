OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Feb. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Rock Point boys fall in state first round

Rock Point's point guard To'aheedliinii Bahozhoni sends his team on a fast break in a game earlier this year. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

Rock Point's point guard To'aheedliinii Bahozhoni sends his team on a fast break in a game earlier this year. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo- Hopi Observer
Originally Published: February 14, 2023 4:56 p.m.

SELLS, Ariz. — The Rock Point High School boys basketball team wrapped up their season after a first-round loss in the 1A State Tournament finals last week.

Feb. 2-3 the team competed in the 1A North/Canyon Super Regional Tournament, where they had a 2-1 showing. They started with a win over Seligman, 73-43 at home Feb. 2.

In the second round FEb. 4, the Cougars lost to the El Capitan Eagles, 53-35. Later in the day, they took on Flagstaff Basis and posted a 68-51 win to advance to 1A State tournament.

On Feb. 8, the boys faced the Baboquivari Warriors in the first round and lost, 74-50, to finish the season 6-2 in the 1A North Region, and 15-3 overall.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas