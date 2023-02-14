Rock Point boys fall in state first round
SELLS, Ariz. — The Rock Point High School boys basketball team wrapped up their season after a first-round loss in the 1A State Tournament finals last week.
Feb. 2-3 the team competed in the 1A North/Canyon Super Regional Tournament, where they had a 2-1 showing. They started with a win over Seligman, 73-43 at home Feb. 2.
In the second round FEb. 4, the Cougars lost to the El Capitan Eagles, 53-35. Later in the day, they took on Flagstaff Basis and posted a 68-51 win to advance to 1A State tournament.
On Feb. 8, the boys faced the Baboquivari Warriors in the first round and lost, 74-50, to finish the season 6-2 in the 1A North Region, and 15-3 overall.
