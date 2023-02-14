OFFERS
Red Mesa girls fall in first round of state tourney

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo- Hopi Observer
Originally Published: February 14, 2023 2:52 p.m.

The Red Mesa Redskins lost to the Williams Vikings Feb. 7 in Williams. (Summer Serino/NHO)

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Red Mesa girls basketball team battled their way through the first three rounds of the 1A Super Regional Tournament. In the second round, they came within three points of topping the 1A North Region leading Rock Point Lady Cougars.

In their semi-final game Feb. 4, at St. Michael High School, they dominated the Lady Cougars for the first two-and-a-half quarters, and led by 14. The Rock Point team rallied, and with 10 seconds left on the clock, drove through the lane and hit a layup for the lead and the win.

Later that day the team faced a tough Williams team who dominated and took the win from the Redskins, 59-47.

The Lady Redskins advanced to the 1A State Tournament Feb. 7 where they again faced the Lady Vikings.

Williams took the lead in the first quarter, and never relinquished it. The Lady Redskins wound up posting a 51-42 loss, which ended their playoff season.

The Lady Redskins were in third place in the 1A North Region, with a 2-4 regional record, and an 8-8 overall record.

