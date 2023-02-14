OFFERS
Monument Valley Mustangs take 3A North Regional Tournament titles

(Photos/Office of Navajo Nation President)

(Photos/Office of Navajo Nation President)

Originally Published: February 14, 2023 3:34 p.m.

The 3A North Regional Girls Conference Championship game was held at the Chinle Wildcat Den Feb. 11. The Lady Mustangs defeated the Alchesay Lady Falcons 56-43 for the girls title, and the Mustang boys defeated the Chinle Wildcats 65-53 for the boys title. Both teams advance to the 3A state tournament this week.

photo

(Photos/Office of Navajo Nation President)

photo

(Photos/Office of Navajo Nation President)

