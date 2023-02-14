OFFERS
Wed, Feb. 15
Kayenta comes together for St. Mary's food distribution amid challenging weather

Volunteers from various Kayenta area organizations came out to distribute necessities to their neighbors. (Photo/Kayenta Township)

Volunteers from various Kayenta area organizations came out to distribute necessities to their neighbors. (Photo/Kayenta Township)

By Abbigaile Urioste
Originally Published: February 14, 2023 11:04 a.m.

photo

Volunteers from various Kayenta area organizations came out to distribute necessities to their neighbors. (Photo/Kayenta Township)

KAYENTA, Arizona —Despite the muddy conditions at the Kayenta Flea Market Rodeo Grounds, the St. Mary's food distribution was able to find a new home at the Kayenta Chapter House parking lot, where volunteers from various organizations came together to support the needs of the surrounding communities.

Kayenta Chapter officials and the Kayenta Unified School District played a critical role in providing necessary approvals and meeting last-minute requests. The event also saw a strong turnout of volunteers who generously gave their time and support.

Several programs and organizations were acknowledged for their support, including the Kayenta Township town manager, public works department, and animal control and support staff, the Navajo Nation Department of Health, the Kayenta Police District, EMS, fire department, Navajo County Sheriff's Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

photo

NCSO Sheriff Clouse and a volunteer were two of the many volunteers who came out to make the event a success. (Photo/Kayenta Township)

Kayenta LDS Church missionaries and the Kayenta Seventh Day Adventists stepped up to help and the Gallup Community Food Bank made a significant contribution, with individuals such as Anthony Murillo, Matthew Rodriguez, Raul Rodriguez and Yesenia Zungia providing support.

The next Kayenta Community Food Distribution is scheduled for March 7 and the community is already gearing up to make it another successful event. Together, the community of Kayenta continues to make a positive impact on those in need.

photo

Volunteers from various Kayenta area organizations came out to distribute necessities to their neighbors. (Photo/Kayenta Township)

