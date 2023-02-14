Junior Jaci Gonnie hits 1,000th point as Lady Bulldogs head to state

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season with a one point fall to the Show Low Cougars on the road, 45-44. Despite the loss, the Lady Bulldogs advanced to the 3A State Tournament Feb. 15

Junior Jaci Gonnie lead the team with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Senior Shaelene Singer played a strong game, scoring 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Freshman standout Taylin Puhuhefvaya had an impressive showing as well, with 14 rebounds and three assists.

The Lady Bulldogs (12-7, 7-3) are 12th in the state and third in the 3A east division.

Jaci Gonnie finished the regular season as the team's top scorer with an average of 18.2 points per game, 383 points for the season and surpassed 1000 high school career points landing at 1025 points at the end of her Junior year. She also boats a 55 percent field goal average and 3.5 assists per game. With a three-point field goal percentage of 54 percent Gonnie was a constant force from beyond the arc.

The Lady Bulldogs will take on Ganado in the first round of the 3A state championships at Winslow High School on Feb 15.

The Winslow community will be cheering them on as the Lady Bulldogs make a strong push toward the championship title.

