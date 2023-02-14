Indian Wells woman convicted for distribution of methamphetamine on Hopi Reservation

HOPI RESERVATION — Vanessa Rene Dundon from Indian Wells, Arizona has pleaded guilty to charges of possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for theDistrict of Arizona.

Dundon, 38, also known as Sioux Z or Suzie Q, was stopped multiple times by law enforcement on the Hopi Reservation over the course of a year, and each time was found to be in possession of controlled substances.

At a recent court hearing, Dundon admitted to possessing 58.4 grams of pure meth, with the intent to sell it.

Dundon will appear before United States District Judge Diane J. Humetewa in April for sentencing. The sentence for possessing and intending to distribute meth is severe, carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The FBI’s Phoenix Field Office and Hopi Law Enforcement Services conducted the investigation, while the Violent Crime Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Arizona is leading the prosecution.

Details provided by U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.