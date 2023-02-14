OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Feb. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Indian Wells woman convicted for distribution of methamphetamine on Hopi Reservation

(Photo/Adobe)

(Photo/Adobe)

By Abbigaile Urioste
Originally Published: February 14, 2023 10:25 a.m.

HOPI RESERVATION — Vanessa Rene Dundon from Indian Wells, Arizona has pleaded guilty to charges of possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for theDistrict of Arizona.

Dundon, 38, also known as Sioux Z or Suzie Q, was stopped multiple times by law enforcement on the Hopi Reservation over the course of a year, and each time was found to be in possession of controlled substances.

At a recent court hearing, Dundon admitted to possessing 58.4 grams of pure meth, with the intent to sell it.

Dundon will appear before United States District Judge Diane J. Humetewa in April for sentencing. The sentence for possessing and intending to distribute meth is severe, carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The FBI’s Phoenix Field Office and Hopi Law Enforcement Services conducted the investigation, while the Violent Crime Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Arizona is leading the prosecution.

Details provided by U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas