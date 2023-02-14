Diné College radio program manager inducted into Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — L.A. Williams, program manager at Diné College's KXWR (92.1) radio station, has been honored with induction into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame (NAIAHF).
The NAIAHF recognizes outstanding leadership and achievements in individual and team athletics among the Indigenous sport cultures of countries in North America.
Williams, a long-time radio personality on the Navajo Nation, has worked for KTNN in Window Rock for years and is originally from White Cone, Arizona. She is a graduate of Holbrook High School and has been with Diné College's radio station since 2017.
"This (award) is a humbling and grateful experience," Williams said. "It's affirming to finally see the equal rights of indigenous women (recognized)." In her role at Diné College, Williams guides Navajo students to become the next generation of Navajo radio broadcasters and to continue the Diné language.
- Stray dogs are a real problem on Indian reservations
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Paramedic to flight nurse: Jeffrey Begay makes history at Classic Air Medical
- Navajo Nation to receive $176M to fulfill water rights
- Around the Rez: week of Feb. 08
- Nygren meets with uranium victims group
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Area students attend 17th SkillsNative USA
- First cancer treatment center on a U.S. reservation opens in Tuba City
- “Wild Rivers with Tillie” explores importance of rivers to tribes
- FBI seeks Native American victims targeted by Phoenix group homes
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Historic gathering of Navajo leaders at inauguration
- Paramedic to flight nurse: Jeffrey Begay makes history at Classic Air Medical
- Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead according to forecasters
- FBI seeks Native American victims targeted by Phoenix group homes
- Branch appointed as 13th Attorney General of Navajo Nation
- Navajo Nation declares severe winter snow storms state of emergency at request of President Nygren, executive branch employees issued delayed start
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: