Diné College radio program manager inducted into Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — L.A. Williams, program manager at Diné College's KXWR (92.1) radio station, has been honored with induction into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame (NAIAHF).

The NAIAHF recognizes outstanding leadership and achievements in individual and team athletics among the Indigenous sport cultures of countries in North America.

Williams, a long-time radio personality on the Navajo Nation, has worked for KTNN in Window Rock for years and is originally from White Cone, Arizona. She is a graduate of Holbrook High School and has been with Diné College's radio station since 2017.

"This (award) is a humbling and grateful experience," Williams said. "It's affirming to finally see the equal rights of indigenous women (recognized)." In her role at Diné College, Williams guides Navajo students to become the next generation of Navajo radio broadcasters and to continue the Diné language.