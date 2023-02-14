Around Winslow: Week of Feb. 15
Free Tax Aide Feb.-April [Click here for flyer]
Free tax assistance wil be offered at the Winslow Senior Center from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. with the next offering Feb. 15 and alternating Wednesdays through Apr. 12. There is no age requirement or income limit. Appointments required. For more info and appointments, contact (928) 919-9277 or visit taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.
Good Morning Winslow March. 1
Good Morning Winslow is an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect and share useful information and support one another. Good Morning Winslow is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St. in Winslow. Complimentary light breakfast served. For more info, contact (928) 289-2434.
Winslow Psychic Fair March 18
The first ever Winslow Psychic Fair will be held at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce on March 18 from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. There will be readings, healing, vendors and more Food trucks will be on site. For more info, contact (928) 289-2434.
Winslow Public Library events
MATTER OF BALANCE (60+) Mondays @10 a.m. (Cherry & N Colorado)
PRE K STORYTIME (0-8yr) Wednesdays @ 10 30 a.m. (420 W Gilmore)
STEAM AFTER SCHOOL (4-12yr) Fridays @ 1 30 p.m. (420 W Gilmore)
YOUNG CHEFS (8-18yr) First Saturdays at 1 00 p.m. (212 E 2nd St)
ART MEDIUMS (all) Second Tuesdays at 3 30 p.m. (Cherry & N Colorado)
NON-FICTION BOOK CLUB (all) Second Thursdays @ 3 30 p.m. (420 W Gilmore)
LITTLE CHEFS (4-8yr) Last Tuesdays @ 10 30 a.m. (420 W Gilmore)
For more information and registration, contact (928) 289-4982 or library@winslowaz.gov
Visit their website or follow on Facebook for more events
Winslow City Council Meetings
Winslow City council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 24 at 6 30 p.m. in Council Chambers at 523 Second Street in Winslow. Visit winslowaz.gov for more info.
Winslow Arts Council
The Arts Council Meeting is the first and third Thursday of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 19 at 5 15 p.m. in the City Hall conference room located at 21 Williamson Ave. in Winslow. Visit winslowaz.gov for more info.
WUSD Governing Board meetings
Winslow Unified School District Governing Board meets the first and third Wednesdays each month at 6 p.m. at the District Board Room, 2nd Floor, 800 No. Apache Dr. in Winslow.
Winslow Women's Club
The Winslow Women's Club meets the second Tuesday of the month at 6 30 p.m., for more information call Susan (928) 587-0534.
Winslow Rotary Club
Winslow Rotary meets every Wednesday at noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.
Winslow Historical Society
Winslow Historical Society meets the second Friday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Old Trails Museum. For more information call (928) 289-5861.
Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeology Society
The Homolovi Chapter Arizona Archaeology Society meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. for more info, contact Ken Evans at (928) 289-4106.
Winslow Harvey Girls
The Winslow Harvey Girls meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at La Posada Hotel. For more information call (928) 289-4160. Material Girls Quilt Guild The Material Girls Quilt Guild meets the first Tuesday of every month at 5 30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.
