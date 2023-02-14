OFFERS
Area students attend 17th SkillsNative USA

Originally Published: February 14, 2023 11:26 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Feb. 8, Navajo Nation First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren welcomed over a hundred high school students from across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah for the 17th Annual SkillsNative competition.

Students competed in 10 different categories, including business management, carpentry, culinary arts, digital photography, graphic arts, health care, welding and in veterinary sciences.

Today’s contest served as an Arizona regional SkillsUSA event and the students who placed will compete next month in Phoenix.

First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren and students at the 17th Annual SkillsNative competition. (Photo/Navajo Nation Presidents Office)

“Our students deserve every opportunity to succeed. I was deeply impressed by our Diné students who worked hard to compete and place in their competition areas. The President and I share appreciation to all our educators, administrators, and school board members for their leadership to get our student leaders here today,” said First Lady Blackwater-Nygren.

The First Lady participated in the same contest while in high school and believes that CTE courses in high school keeps Indigenous students in school while allowing them to explore other career pathways and opportunities.

“I look forward to the accomplishments each student will make this year and what they will achieve,”Blacvkwater-Nygren said.

Information provided by Navajo Nation Presidents Office.

