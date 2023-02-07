WUSD’s bright young minds
Originally Published: February 7, 2023 12:58 p.m.
Students from Bonnie Brennan, Washington and Winslow Jr. High schools recently competed in the Winslow Unified School District Spelling Bee, vying for the opportunity to represent the district at the Navajo County level. Pictured left to right, Cassidy Carey emerged as the champion, with Aaron Guzman coming in as the runner-up. The top five spellers, including Magnolia Carey, Brayden Morgan and Cinniah Echoles, will move on to compete in the county bee, with Tanner Croft and Ethan Bahnimtewa serving as alternates.
Most Read
- Paramedic to flight nurse: Jeffrey Begay makes history at Classic Air Medical
- Branch appointed as 13th Attorney General of Navajo Nation
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Casting call announced for "Rez Ball"
- Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead according to forecasters
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- FBI seeks Native American victims targeted by Phoenix group homes
- Navajo Technical University creating engineering and manufacturing opportunities on Navajo Nation
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Around the Rez: week of Feb. 08
- Inauguration Ceremony for Navajo Nation Officials to be Jan. 10 at Fort Defiance
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- FBI seeks Native American victims targeted by Phoenix group homes
- Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
- Historic gathering of Navajo leaders at inauguration
- Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead according to forecasters
- FBI seeks Native American victims targeted by Phoenix group homes
- Navajo Nation declares severe winter snow storms state of emergency at request of President Nygren, executive branch employees issued delayed start
- Branch appointed as 13th Attorney General of Navajo Nation
- Paramedic to flight nurse: Jeffrey Begay makes history at Classic Air Medical
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: