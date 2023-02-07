OFFERS
WUSD’s bright young minds

Pictured left to right - 1st: Cassidy Carey 2nd: Aaron Guzman 3rd: Magnolia Carey 4th: Brayden Morgan 5th: Cinniah Echoles 6th: Tanner Croft 7th: Ethan Bahnimtewa (Photo/Winslow Unified School District)

By Abbigaile Urioste
Originally Published: February 7, 2023 12:58 p.m.

Students from Bonnie Brennan, Washington and Winslow Jr. High schools recently competed in the Winslow Unified School District Spelling Bee, vying for the opportunity to represent the district at the Navajo County level. Pictured left to right, Cassidy Carey emerged as the champion, with Aaron Guzman coming in as the runner-up. The top five spellers, including Magnolia Carey, Brayden Morgan and Cinniah Echoles, will move on to compete in the county bee, with Tanner Croft and Ethan Bahnimtewa serving as alternates.

